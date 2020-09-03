Marjorie Louise Whitney, 84, of Owensboro, passed away Sept. 2, 2020, at home with her family by her side. She was born Oct. 25, 1935, in Daviess County to the late William Delbert Thompson Sr. and Lillie Tackett Thompson. Marjorie was of the Catholic faith and a member of Immaculate Catholic Church. She was employed at Commonwealth Aluminum, from which she retired after 26 years. Margie enjoyed flowers and working in her yard, as well as birdwatching. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who affectionately called her “Bunny.”
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Donna Whitney Kyle, in 1973; her sisters, Betty Drury, Joann Hedges, Peggy Wright, Beulah Duke and Elizabeth Zimmerman; and her brothers, Jim Thompson, Bill Thompson, John Thompson and Donald “Doodle Bug” Thompson.
Those left to honor and cherish her memory include her five daughters, Cindy Steele, Joni (Don) Haley, Karen (Tom) Bristow, all of Owensboro, Tammy Cannon (John Cavin) of Louisville and Kristie (Chris) Brackett of Evansville; 10 grandchildren, Scott Steele (Alysia), Whitney Hubbard (Nick), Nicole Haley (Bryan Dukes), Andy Bristow (Kendra), Laura Bristow, Ryan Cannon, Alex Cannon, Kate Brackett, Will Brackett and Jack Brackett; eight great-grandchildren; her brother, David (Cassandra) Thompson; her four-legged companion, Rosie; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to express special thanks to Sandy Thompson for her kindness and Hospice of Western Kentucky for their compassionate care.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11:30 am Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. There will also be a funeral service with limited attendance. All who attend the visitation and service for Mrs. Whitney shall be within current health and safety directives. Visitors shall wear personal protective masks and enter the doors under the carport on Triplett Street side of the building.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Marjorie Whitney may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented