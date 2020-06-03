Marjorie Marie Ashby, 95, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Heritage Place. She was born August 31, 1924 in Daviess County to the late Joe Allen and Anna Beard Clymer. Marjorie retired from General Electric after 43 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Luther Porter Ashby, Jr.; daughters, Connie Libs and Patricia Hunter; and sister, Della Oost.
She is survived by a son, James W. Ashby; 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
There will be no services. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneral
Commented