MUNDFORDVILLE — Marjorie Opel Druen Skaggs, a former resident of Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville, passed away peacefully at the age of 94 at her daughter’s home in Munfordville.
She was born in Magnolia on March 18, 1926, to the late Leslie and Maude Nunn Druen. Marjorie was a homemaker and caregiver and a member of the Leitchfield Crossing Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carnegie Skaggs; a son, Calvin Hulette “CH” Skaggs; and by five sisters, Lillian “Mick” Skaggs, Goldie Burba, Bernice Parker, Delsie Mae Druen and Doris Ann “Tootie” Gardner.
Marjorie is survived by her children, Patty Reynolds and her husband Jerry of Munfordville, Jim Skaggs and his wife Kay, of Owensboro, Sharon Taylor and her husband Neil, of West Valley City, Utah, and Patrick Skaggs, of Elizabethtown; one sister, Virgie Walters, of Elizabethtown; one half-sister, Wanda Goins, of Hodgenville; and one half-brother, David Fulks, of Madisonville; eight grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and two special friends, Barbara “Brownie” Bridgeman and Edith Hawkins.
Funeral services for Marjorie Skaggs were 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Hammonsville Three Forks of Bacon Creek Cemetery. Visitation was Sunday from 2 to 8 p.m. and after 8 a.m. Monday at the Sego Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Leitchfield Crossing Baptist Church, c/o Jamie Tabor, 5273 Munfordville Rd., Sonora, KY 42776 or to Hart of Autism P.O. Box 84, Munfordville, KY 42765.
