Marjorie Sloan Rose, 94, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, August 23, 2022. She was born March 21, 1928, to the late Orville and Maude Martin Sloan.
Marjorie worked at G.E. in her early years and for several years at St. Pius Daycare. She was strong in her faith and a member of Owensboro Church of Christ. Marjorie was a sociable person and enjoyed friendships with many of her neighbors. She was also an avid fan of television game shows.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, Luther B Rose, Jr. in 1969; sisters, Faye and Jane; a brother, Doug; son-in-law, Wayne Whitsett; and a niece, Karla Powell.
She is survived by her loving children, Bill Rose (Melissa) of Tullahoma, Tennessee, Becky Maxwell (Lonnie) of Ocala, Florida, and Beth Whitsett of Owensboro; five grandchildren, Justin Durham (Amy), Josh Rose (Amanda), Mallory Cox (Adam), Sarah Dulin (Joel), and Jeremy Whitsett; great-grandchildren, Ava Durham, Ryan Durham, and Joseph Dulin; many nieces and nephews; and amazing and supportive neighbors, especially her best friends, Don and Mary Weaver.
The funeral service will be noon Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
