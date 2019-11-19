Marjorie Wells Childress, of Owensboro, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Owensboro. She was born Aug. 5, 1927, in Coal City, Indiana to Carr and Elizabeth Mizer Wells.
She was a member of Southside Church of Christ.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Arthur Childress; her second husband, Leo Carpenter; sister Virginia McKay; brother Max Wells; grandson Jared Childress; and great-granddaughter Julia Childress.
Survivors include her son, Eric (Linda) Childress, of Collinsville, Illinois; daughter Suzanne (Paul) Dubois, of Owensboro; grandchildren Marc (Jenny) Childress, of Burke, Virginia, Jenny (Scott) Hefty, of Fairview Heights, Illinois, Daniel (Sarah) Dubois, of Nashville, Tennessee, and Emily (Trevor) Brandt, of Hendersonville, Tennessee; 11 great-grandchildren, Sydney, Isaac, Julie and Cohen Childress, Lyndle Hefty, Madeline, Benjamin and Amelia Dubois, and Josiah, James and Nathan Brandt; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at West, Parrish and Pedigo Funeral Home in Spencer, Indiana. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the charity of your choice.
