Mark A. Knight, 46, of Owensboro passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. He was born in Owensboro on May 10, 1974, to Patrica Sue Owens and John Knight.
Mark is preceded in death by his grandparents.
Along with his parents, Mark is survived by his siblings, Judy (Mike) Owens and John P. (Katie) Knight along with several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
