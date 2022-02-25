Mark A. Minton, 47, of Owensboro, passed away on February 23, 2022. He was born September 3, 1974, in Hartford, to Larry and Gail Harvey Minton. Mark worked for the state of Colorado as an instructor. He was intelligent, a virtuoso guitar player, and a gamer. Mark was also a voracious reader and was dedicated to learning. He loved new experiences and challenges. He was kind and compassionate.
Mark is preceded in death by his grandfather, Wallace Minton, and grandmother, Billie Minton.
Along with his parents, he is survived by his wife of 26 years, Dana Michelle “Shelli” Tindall Minton; his daughter, Jennifer Leigh Minton; and his brother, Alex Minton.
At Mark’s request, all services will be private.
