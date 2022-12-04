Mark Alan Ralph, 60, passed away in Jacksonville, FL on Nov. 19, 2022. He was formally from Owensboro, KY and graduated from Apollo High School in 1980. He was born in Bardstown, KY on May 23, 1962 to Bertha and the late Wendell Ralph Jr.
He went to Cal Poly Pomona in California for his master’s degree, the received his certification and was a licensed professional engineer. He worked for JEA in Jacksonville as a project manager.
He enjoyed his beagles, swimming in his pool and watching sports.
He left behind his wife, Cathy, of 36 years; brothers, Barry (Theresa) Ralph, Todd (Cindy) Ralph; sister, Darlene (Tim) Roberts, of Readyville, TN; and several nieces and nephews.
There will not be a service for him. He was loved and will be greatly missed by all.
Commented