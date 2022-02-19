DRAKESBORO — Mark Alan Revlett, 55, of Drakesboro, died Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 10:20 a.m. at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. He was a retired boilermaker with Local 40 and a member of Riverside Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors: his wife, Ondria Morris Revlett; children, Sierra (Thomas) Avery, Brittany (Dustyn) Pentecost, Hunter Revlett, and Presley Revlett; parents, Jimmie and Dorothy Revlett; and brother, Duane (Melissa) Revlett.
Service: 11 a.m. on Monday, February 21, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City Burial: Hortons Chapel Cemetery with graveside boilermaker rites. Visitation: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Mark Revlett Memorial Fund, c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330.
