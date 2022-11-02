Mark Alan Schroader had his home going Sunday, October 30, 2022. At the age of 60, Mark succumbed to the cruel effects of cancer, finally finding perfect peace. Mark received the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal Saviour at Harvest Baptist Temple as a teen, obtaining the forgiveness of sin and a home in Heaven. The importance of that decision will last an eternity. Mark was born August 6, 1962, in Owensboro to the late Arthur and Minnie Schroader. He enjoyed motorcycles, fishing, and NASCAR. He served in the U.S. Navy, traveling to many places around the world.
Mark is survived by his children, Erica Schroader and Miles Schroader; granddaughter, Taylor Clouse; sisters, Norma Hazelwood and Linda Evans; and a brother, Steve Schroader.
The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Sorgho.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
The family appreciates the care Hospice gave to Mark in his last days.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
