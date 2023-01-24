Mark Allen “Luke” Lanham, 70, of Knottsville, passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, after a short battle with cancer. He was born Apr. 8, 1952, to the late Mary Etheleen Taylor Lanham and Joseph “Jack” Freeman Lanham. Mark was a simple man who enjoyed being outdoors and worked in construction and the tobacco industry most of his life.
Mark was preceded in death by three brothers, Carl Francis Lanham, Joseph Sherman Lanham, and James Leon Lanham, and a sister, Doris Payne.
He is survived by his son, Jackie Allen Lanham of Benton, Arkansas; daughter, Heather Yvette Ratliff of Bryant, Arkansas; and one granddaughter, Karalyne Morgan Lanham. His children and granddaughter were his pride and joy and will continue to be his greatest legacy. Mark is also survived by a brother, Kenny Lanham; three sisters, Betty Haynes, Barbara Millay, and Paula Cecil (Sam); a brother-in-law, Robert Payne; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at St. William Catholic Church, Knottsville. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Cecil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy be made in the form of donations to Boulware Mission at 609 Wing Ave., Owensboro, KY 42303 or Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
