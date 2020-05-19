Mark Allen Tanner, 58, of Owensboro passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his home with his loving family by his side. Mark was born Sept. 23, 1961, in Tell City to the late Raymond and Dorothy Fuchs Tanner. He was an ironworker who did construction work most of his life and was employed for 30 years with A & H Construction. Mark loved construction work as well as working on cars and spending time with his family. He was a big fan of wrestling and NASCAR.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Tanner also was preceded in death by two brothers, Billy Joe and Randy Tanner and a sister, Debbie Litherland.
Survivors include his daughters, Tasha Rice (Chris) of Richland, Indiana, Kathleen Tanner of Palatka, Florida, and Mary Tanner of Key West, Florida; former wife, Sheila Clark Love; six remaining siblings, Becky Howell (Jim Watson), Dennis Tanner (Rita), Mike Tanner, Patty McCollom, Brian Tanner, and Jennifer Hurst; several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Mr. Tanner’s funeral arrangements will be private. Care provided by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Mark may be left at www.glenncares.com.
