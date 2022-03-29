Mark Andrew Burke, 63, of Owensboro passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, under the care of Hospice of W. Kentucky. Mark was born September 18, 1958, in Salisbury, Maryland to the late LCDR William John Burke and Mary Ann Lindemann Burke. Mark graduated from Owensboro High School in 1976 and attended Western Kentucky University where he received his bachelor’s degree. Mark was a devoted member of Immaculate Parish and was involved in music, liturgical ministries, and the daily rosary group. He also was active in Theater Workshop of Owensboro as a cast member in numerous productions including “Baby,” “Hello Dolly,” and “Trip to Bountiful.” Mark enjoyed square dancing with the Merry Makers, stamp collecting, and was a gifted crocheter of afghans. He was employed as a loan processor at Lincoln Services, First Star, US Bank, and Hancock Bank & Trust for over 40 years.
In addition to his parents, Mark also was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ann “Toot” Burke in 2021.
Those who remain to honor his memory include his siblings, Michael (Karen) Burke of Indianapolis, Indiana, Joanie Burke, and Matt (Linda) Burke both of Owensboro; nieces, nephews, and cousins including Marian Jones, Rose Murphy, Cathy Mattingly, and friend, Mary Lisa Prendergast, who assisted in caring for Mark.
The funeral Mass for Mark Burke will be 11 a.m. Thursday at The Immaculate Catholic Church. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday with prayers at 6:30 and 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to The Immaculate’s Remodeling Project, 2516 Christie Pl., Owensboro, KY 42301 or Heartford House c/o Hospice of W. Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Condolences and memories for the family of Mark Burke may be left at www.glenncares.com.
