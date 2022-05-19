HARDINSBURG — Mark Anthony Brown, 60, of Westview, died May 18, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was a construction worker.
Survivors: mother, Jean Brown; brothers, Brent, Doug, and Scotty Brown; and sisters, Marcia Roberts, Kathy King, Pam Phillips, Connie Brown, and Crystal Brown.
Service: Noon Friday, May 20, 2022, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home Burial: McQuady Cemetery in McQuady. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Breckinridge County Animal Shelter.
