HARDINSBURG — Mark Anthony Meredith, 40, of Harned, died Saturday, September 10, 2022, in Shepherdsville. He attended Restorations Church.
Survivors: sons, Jayden Meredith and Remington Meredith; parents, Jennifer and Donald Dowell and Steve Robey; sisters, Christina Butler and Samantha Jo Robey; and stepbrother, Dusty Dowell.
Service: 10 a.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg. Cremation will follow. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Mark Meredith Memorial Fund c/o Trent-Dowell Funeral Home to assist with expenses.
