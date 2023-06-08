Mark Anthony “Tony” Leonard, 65, passed away Monday, May 22, 2023, in Winterhaven, Florida. Tony was born July 3, 1957, in Owensboro to the late Raymond F. and Aila D. Leonard. He graduated in 1975 from Daviess County High School. Tony retired from Kenergy in 2015 along with owning and operating Leonard Electric. He enjoyed fishing, boating, working on old cars, and his dog, Buddy.
In addition to his parents, Tony was preceded in death by his daughter, Ashley Leonard; sister, Betty Clark; and brother, Charles Leonard.
Tony is survived by two daughters, Olivia (Dylan) Carter and Belle Leonard, both of Owensboro; three sisters, Penny (Jack) Skinner of Louisville, Euva (Lee) Stallings of Pasadena, Maryland, and Faye (Steve) Hinton of Whitesville; one brother, Jimmy (Bonnie) Leonard of Mesa, Arizona; his Clayton family; two grandsons, Josiah L. James and Elijah L. Carter; and long time girlfriend, Debra M. Dupra.
Funeral arrangements will be private.
