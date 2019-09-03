ISLAND -- Mark Coin 56, of Island, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at the Waters of Scottsburg in Scottsburg, Indiana. James Markus Coin was born January 23, 1963, in McLean County, to the late James Earl and Ruby Jean Sonner Coin. Mark was a member of Island Baptist Church, an avid University of Kentucky fan and enjoyed spending time with both his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include a son, Joseph Coin of New Albany, Indiana; a daughter, Heather Coin of Marengo, Indiana; 10 grandchildren; a brother, Rod Coin of Calhoun; and a sister, Libby Owen (David) of Livermore; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial will be in the Island Baptist Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Mark's family from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at Musters in Livermore.
The Mark Coin family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Mark Coin, Memorial Fund, C/O Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 228, Livermore, Kentucky 42352. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
