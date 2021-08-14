ISLAND — Mark D. Baker, 48, of Island, died Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He worked as a bailiff for Christian County court system.
Survivors include his wife, Becky Baker; and brothers James Allen Baker and Clifton Glynn Baker.
Family services will be held at a later date. There will be no public visitation.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Mark’s family.
Expressions of sympathy: Mark D. Baker Memorial Fund, c/o Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327.
