PATRONVILLE, Ind. -- Mark D. Cowans, 48, of Patronville, Indiana, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. He was a substation electrician with American Electric Power.
Survivors include his wife, Tanya Cowans; children Wyatt, Mellodee and Sofia Cowans; parents Shirley and Joe Cowans; brother Stuart D. Cowans; and sister Denise Franz.
Celebration of Life: Noon Saturday, Oct. 26, at Larkin Baptist Church, Patronville, Indiana.
Memorial contribution: Court Strong Inc. Non Profit, P.O. Box 57, Elberfeld, IN 47613.
