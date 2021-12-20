CENTRAL CITY — Mark Edward Mayhugh, 56, of Central City died Saturday, December 18, 2021 at his residence. He was an independent truck driver and a member of New Testament Christian Church.
Survivors include his wife, Angie Mayhugh; mother, Ann Mayhugh; son, Dustin Woosley; brother, Dave Mayhugh; sister, Linda (Donald) Pogue.
Service: 12 p.m. Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery in Central City. Visitation: From 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at the funeral home.
