Mark Everly, 63, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born April 27, 1960, in Daviess County to the late Jerry Wayne and Doris Ann Wink Everly. Mark served in the United States Marine Corps faithfully for 17 years. He was a member of Immaculate Catholic Church and was employed at MetroNet as an operation engineer.
Mr. Everly was the most giving man. He will be remembered for his wisdom and unwavering love for his family. Mark always put others before himself; he had a heart bigger than the world and the ability to help without telling you how but by showing you how.
Along with his parents, Mark was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Ramsey Everly, and sister, Theresa Everly Nies.
He is survived by his fiancé, Lee Ann Norris; children, Nathan (Kristen) Lientz, Ryan Lientz, Brianna (Matt) Vandeventer, Mark Stephen Everly, II, and Josannah (Matt Bruton) Everly; 11 grandchildren, Mattie Vandeventer, Aubri Vandeventer, Adalyn Vandeventer, Anthony Vandeventer, Harper Vandeventer, Everly James “E.J.” Bruton, Kaylee Marie Bruton, Carly Wahl, Hallie Wahl, Lacey Wahl, and Buddy Wahl; great-grandchild, Hadley Ricer; and siblings, Eddie (Sharon) Everly, Lisa (Troy) Brode, Jim (Teresa) Everly, Anthony (Angie) Everly, Mathew Everly, and Adam (Ashley) Everly.
A funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Immaculate Catholic Church. Visitation is 3 to 8 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m. and military honors at 7 p.m., Wednesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made to VFW 696, 311 West Veterans Blvd., Owensboro, KY 42301, and/or Toys for Tots at any Owensboro location.
