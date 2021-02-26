Mark Gregory Fowler, 60, of Owensboro, went to the Lord on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Mark was born Aug. 3, 1960, to Charles V. Fowler and Barbara Powers Fowler. Mark was a carpenter by trade. He was a loving and caring son, a beloved brother, wonderful dad and grandfather. Mark loved fishing with his son, watching his granddaughters playing sports and being a super granddad. He was an excellent storyteller.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Charles V. Fowler; his brother, Joey Fowler; and niece Brooke Riney.
Mark is survived by his son, Thomas Nicholas; daughters Melissa (Jared) Bullington of Owensboro and Alexis Fowler of Bowling Green; four granddaughters, Emmie, Emersyn and Eastynn Bullington and Peyton Fowler; one grandson, Finan Merideth; mother Barbara Powers Fowler; brothers Randy (Dennis) of Chicago and Steve (Annie) of Richmond; sisters Kay (Woody) Woodward of Owensboro, Becky (Kevin) Jarvis of Richmond and Susan (Rick) Riney of Louisville; and 39 nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
The number of those attending the visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
