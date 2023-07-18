Mark H. Crowder III, 62, of Maceo, passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at his home in Maceo. Born July 8, 1961, in Franklin, Georgia, he was the son of the late Mark Henry Crowder, Jr. and Carole Jones Crowder. Mr. Crowder worked as an environmental engineer for Kimberly Clark for 30 years. He enjoyed scuba diving and fishing and enjoyed collecting many things.
Surviving are his children, Tiffany (Daniel) Cochran of Woodstock, Georgia, Mark Crowder, IV of Statham, Georgia, and Jacob (Brittany) Crowder of Muncie, Indiana; grandchildren, Gage Cochran, Rowan Cochran, and Willow Cochran; and sisters, Polly Charlesworth of Derby, Kansas and Abby (Brian) Donahue of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Funeral arrangements will be private with care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
