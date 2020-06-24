DRAKESBORO — Mark Allen Haliday Jr., 29, of Drakesboro, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at 12:30 a.m. in Utica. He was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his mother and step-father, Misty and Kurt Jacobson of Drakesboro; father and step-mother Mark and Debbie Haliday Sr. of Central City; brothers John Brackett of Drakesboro and Tommy Brackett of South Carrollton; grandparents Patricia Linton of Bremen, Michael Mackey of South Carrollton, and Bill and Kay Markwell of Central City; and great-grandmother Wanda McPherson of Bremen.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial in New Harmony Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Mark Haliday Jr. Memorial Fund, c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
