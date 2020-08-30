LIVIA — Mark Kassinger, 57, of the Livia Community in McLean County, went to his Heavenly home, rejoicing with the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Robert Mark Kassinger was born Aug. 11, 1963, in Ohio County to the late Lonnie and Elizabeth Marie Durbin Kassinger and was married to the former Donna Ann Fischer Aug. 9, 2001. Mark was a retired ironworker from Local 103 in Evansville, was currently working at Century Aluminum in Hawesville and was a member of Buck Creek Baptist Church, where he was active in the Faith Riders and Disaster Relief groups. He loved the Lord and spending time with both his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. Mark was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a member of the Emmaus Community. He enjoyed the Blue Angels, University of Kentucky basketball and riding his motorcycle.
Survivors include his wife of 19 years, Donna Kassinger; five sons, Christopher Mark Kassinger (Ashley) of Pleasant Ridge, Anthony Michael Kassinger of North Carolina, Neil Patrick Kassinger of Chicago, Adam Wilson of Calhoun and Clint Wilson (Erica) of Beech Grove; a daughter, Haley Hagan (Travis) of Owensboro; 11 grandchildren, Jamie Dale Wilson, Aaliyah Wilson, Trevan Wilson, Bryleigh Hagan, Emma Hagan, Kenzie Hagan, Parker Hagan, Carsen Kassinger, Corbin Kassinger, Berkley Wilson and Raelynn Wilson; six brothers, William Kent Kassinger (Kay) of Beaver Dam, Lonnie Kassinger of Hartford, Dennie Kassinger of Rockport, David Bruce Kassinger of Hartford, Harold Kassinger of Livermore and Jeff Kassinger of Hartford; three sisters, Joyce Autry of Beaver Dam, Nancy Pierce (Buddy) of Hartford and Lisa Pinson (Butch) of Beaver Dam; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Buck Creek Baptist Church, with the Rev. Tommy Webb officiating. Burial will be in the Buck Creek Baptist Cemetery in McLean County, with Military Honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 5415. Friends may visit with Mark’s family from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel and from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Monday at Buck Creek Baptist Church. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for both Mark’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Mark’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 11 a.m. Monday.
The Mark Kassinger family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Buck Creek Baptist Church; 3788 Highway 431 North, Calhoun, KY 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
