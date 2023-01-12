Mark Kelsey Miller, 66, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, following a lengthy illness. He was born Feb. 9, 1956, in Daviess County to the late J.R. and Tommie Melton Miller. Mark was a graduate of Daviess County High School and Brescia University. He also attended the University of Kentucky, and considered himself a Wildcat, through and through.
Mark worked primarily in the utility industry, as a lineman in Wyoming and at Big Rivers Electric Corporation, and in other positions at Kelly Wilmore. He worked as a system clearance coordinator at OMU for 20 years until his retirement in 2018. But he also enjoyed the years he spent as an instructor in the literacy program at the Longfellow Adult Education Center.
Mark loved all things sports, from watching his beloved Kentucky Wildcats, New York Yankees, and New Orleans Saints, but he especially enjoyed when he was golfing, fishing, and hunting. The Crappie population will flourish without Mark taking his annual share home for a family and friends fish fry.
Mark was a “people person” who thoroughly enjoyed his volunteer work with the United Way and as a board member for the Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club Inc. He enjoyed people, and people enjoyed him. Above all else, Mark enjoyed time spent with family. His family was special to him, and he was a special branch of the Miller family tree that cannot be replaced.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by a daughter, Catherine Virginia Miller.
Mark is survived by his loyal and loving wife, Robin Ballard Miller; three stepchildren, Jared (Mariam) Lee, Jennifer (Sterling) McClain, and Jamie Lee; and grandchild, Emerson McClain. He is also survived by his siblings, Jim (Paddy) Miller, Jane Miller Haase, Mary Dee (Barry) Denton, and Tim (Mary Dean) Miller; nieces and nephews, Marian Elizabeth Miller, Graham (Natalie) Miller, Kelsey (Chris) Starks, Scottie Ellis, Jack Ellis, Meredith Miller, and Jeff Miller; as well as seven great-nephews and nieces.
The memorial service for Mark will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with Kirk Kirkpatrick officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club Inc, 3415 Buckland Square, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Mark Miller may be left at www.glenncares.com.
