Mark Myers, 58, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022, at Rockcastle Regional Hospital in Mt. Vernon. Born August 30, 1963, in Owensboro to Jack and Judith Rogers Myers, Mark graduated from Apollo High School. He went on to serve in the U.S. Navy and later retired from the Navy Reserves. He followed his military career by working for the State of Kentucky as a Network Analyst. Mark enjoyed tinkering with electronics and computers. He was passionate about his dogs, enjoyed life, and always found good in the worst situations. Mark was a devoted husband and UK Wildcats Basketball fan.
Survivors include his wife, Talea Parker-Myers of Owensboro; father, Jack Myers of Louisville; mother, Judith Rogers Myers of Nicholasville; one step-son, Eric Lott; one brother, Kurt Myers of Owensboro; two sisters, Christa Myers Evans of Louisville and Jeanine Myers Eaton (David) of Nicholasville; one step-grandson, Sebastian Lott; and six nieces and nephews, Sam Eaton, Charlie Eaton, Blake Trogden, Sophie Harrison, Jared Myers, and Nicholas Myers.
He was preceded in death by a nephew, Kyle Trogden.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Donations in Mark’s memory can be made to the ALS Foundation of Kentucky (als.org).
