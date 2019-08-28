Mark Paris, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Mark was born Nov. 13, 1935, in Owensboro to the late Alton M. and Anna Sue Black Paris. Mark enjoyed fishing, trading at the flea market, hunting, cooking for his family and singing. Along with his parents, Mark was preceded in death by his siblings, Alton, Robert, Gilbert, Mable, Murial and Charlotte.
Mark is survived by his wife of 66 years, Janie H. Mayes Paris; children Debbie (Arvin) Ferguson, Sheila (Doyle) Blanchard, Mark A. (Becky) Paris and Cindy (Danny) Goodwin; nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; four stepgreat-grandchildren; and his sister, Marie Dorris.
Services are 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Pastor Bill Huff is officiating. Burial follows at Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Mark Paris Memorial Fund, c/o Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, 519 Locust St., Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Mark Paris at www.haleymcginnis.com.
