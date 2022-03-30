BEAVER DAM — Mark R. Thompson, 69, died Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Ohio County Hospital in Hartford.
Mark was a member of the McHenry Baptist Church, a retired coal miner, and a member of UMWA Local 1791 at Wabash Mine where he was a shuttle car driver.
Survivors: wife, Maxine Eversole Thompson, and son, Adam R. Thompson.
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to: bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
Commented