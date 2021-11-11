Mark Ratajczak, 66, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at home under Hospice and family care. Mark was a loving husband, father, Dziadz (grandpa), brother, uncle and friend. He served in the U.S. Army in the 101st Airborne Division, retired from Domtar Industries after 37-plus years with the paper mill and was a devout Chicago Cubs fan.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Jerome and Lorraine Ratajczak; sister Patricia Orsburn; and grandson Mikeal Hunter Brown.
Survivors include his loving wife of 46 years, Deanna McManaway Ratajczak; son Markus (Tyler Glenn) Ratajczak of Owensboro; daughter Monica (Focient IV) Turner of Hawesville; granddaughters Kendra (Cody Evans) Brown of Owensboro, Autumn (Jordan) Nugent of Hawesville, Kady Turner of Owensboro and Brittany Mullen of Owensboro; grandson Focient (Tiffany) Turner V of Philpot; great-granddaughter Paisley Turner; brother Jerome “Jerry” (Sue) Ratajczak of Green Sea, South Carolina; sisters Michaelene “Mickie” (Gerry) Hardin of Crown Point, Indiana, Karen (Dan) Ashcraft of Dewey, Oklahoma, and Elizabeth “Beth” Chinn of Maceo; four-legged companions Teddy and Dufus; many nieces and nephews; and many close family and friends.
Memorial services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville followed by military honors by the Ohio County Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, Mark requested that donations be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky.
The family would like to especially thank Hospice nurse, Kim Sutton, and the Hospice team, for their caring and devotion during the final chapter of Mark’s life.
Condolences may be made at www.gearycares.com.
Commented