ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI — Mark Robert Menley, 65, passed away and entered into God’s Kingdom, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Mark was a dedicated friend to many, a spiritual influencer, and a child of the Highest God. He graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School, class of 1976. He worked as a warehouse manager for Redners Markets, Inc. Mark served as a Men’s Ministry Leader for Grace Fellowship Church in Pennsylvania, as a greeter and volunteer involved with prison ministry in Pennsylvania, and he was a Celebrate Recovery Leader for Faith Church in Weldon Spring, Missouri. He was also involved in street ministry and helped with the homeless population of St. Louis, Missouri, along with serving as a chairperson for Alcoholics Anonymous meetings where he was a recurrent sponsor to many through the organization.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert M. Menley and nephew, Nicasio Martinez.
Mark is survived by his mother, Babette (Babs) Menley and siblings, Denise (Brad) Livingood, Robyn Zeringue, Mickey (Joe) Schoeck, Lori Zappas, Jenny Menley, Melinda Menley, Christopher (Jenn) Menley, Becky (Mike) Boehmer, Michael (Becky) Menley, and Rob (Heidi) Menley. He was also the loving uncle of 19 and great-uncle of 22.
A celebration of life ceremony with be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, at Faith Church, 300 Siedentop Road, Weldon Spring, Missouri. A funeral Mass will also be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 17 Ann Ave., Valley Park, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Faith Church of Weldon Spring, Missouri.
