Mark S. Crump, 64, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born in Owensboro on July 14, 1956, to Frank and Barbara Plummer Crump. He was retired from Hunter Douglas, where he worked in plant maintenance for over 38 years, and was a member of St. Stephen Cathedral.
Mark loved his children and grandchildren and loved to fish with his son. In his free time, Mark could be found watching Family Feud or going on scenic drives through the countryside. One of Mark’s favorite places to be was the Florida beach with his wife, Marilyn. Anyone who knew Mark knew he loved his mother-in-law’s Christmas cooking and was obsessed with coffee! Mark had an appreciation for science and was an avid fan of Star Trek.
Mark is survived by his wife, Marilyn Payne Crump; his children, Jeremy (Heather) Crump, Brandon (Andrea) Crump, Brandon Fischer, Amanda (Corey) Fischer and Lindsey Fischer; 14 grandchildren; and his siblings, Debbie (Doug) Hodskins, Patricia (Rob) Whitaker and Terry Crump.
Services will be noon Saturday at St. Stephen Cathedral with Father Jerry Riney officiating. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
All who wish to honor Mark at the visitation and service are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
