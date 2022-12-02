CAMPBELL COUNTY — Mark Thomas Hudson, 55, passed away at his home in Campbell County Saturday, October 26, 2022. Mark was born in Owensboro October 17, 1967, to Robert and Patsy Miller Hudson. He was a graduate of Owensboro High School and received a degree in computer science from Northern Kentucky University.
Mark experienced many years of occupational success in Cincinnati working as a programmer at Great American Insurance and managing marketing and web-design strategies at Strata-G Communications. In the last several years, he did voice-overs for radio and TV commercials. A free spirit, he enjoyed the many hours spent playing his guitar and, at one time, had his own band. At the time of his passing, he had four cats and more than a hundred fish in various tanks in his living room. His main animal love was hound dogs, Benny and Hank, but they tended to roam too much around his country home in Campbell County.
He also enjoyed music, fishing, boating, and four-wheeling but his main love in life was his son, Leo.
Mark is survived by his son, Leo Henry Hudson; his mother and father, Patsy and Robert Hudson; a brother, Rob Hudson; niece, Lauren Hudson; and nephew, Robert E. Hudson.
A memorial service will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Linnemann Funeral Home, 30 Commonwealth Ave., Erlanger. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
Commented