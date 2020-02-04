CINCINNATI, Ohio — Mark Wayne Burgess, of Cincinnati, passed away unexpectedly Feb. 2, 2020. Mark was a beloved husband, son, brother, uncle, friend and an amazing father to his children. He was born on July 5, 1957, to Charles William “Bill” Burgess and Jean Burgess Ashby of Centertown.
Mark approached each day with a smile and ensured those around him enjoyed a good laugh as well. His humor filled their home, along with the soft sounds of him playing the guitar and singing a song. Mark was a very supportive father and husband who developed special relationships with each of his children while attending swim meets, dance classes, scouts, band performances and other school events on a regular basis. He embraced and relished the role of “Mr. Mom”. Mark earned and an Associate of Applied Science from the University of Kentucky in electrical engineering and went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts in accounting and finance from University of Kentucky. Mark was a licensed realtor in Ohio with Comey & Shephard, a real estate investor and owner of The Village Post in Newtown, Ohio. Mark enjoyed fishing, hiking, playing the guitar, golfing and he was an unwavering University of Kentucky basketball and football fan. He enjoyed staying in touch with devoted friends Duane Taylor and Bill Page (Zach), Tanner and Ryan Vidal to name a few. More recently, Mark found solace in taking care of and enjoying their new farm in Kentucky. He looked forward to building many new memories there with family and friends.
Mark leaves behind his devoted wife of 33 years, Dr. Elizabeth Jackson Burgess and their children, Meredith (16), Zoe (14) and Zane (14) Burgess, of Cincinnati, and Jordan Burgess (28), of Lexington. He also is survived by his loving mother, Jean Burgess Ashby; brother Ronnie and wife Jacquie Burgess (daughter Sarah and her son, Jake), of Owensboro; two sisters, Janet and husband Billy Joe Durall (daughters Lora, Monica and her children, Chase, Liz and Phoenix), and Linda Burgess and husband Phillip Brown, all of Centertown; and a stepbrother, Ron Ashby and wife Darline (son Ben), of Hartford; mother-in-law Betty Jackson, of Cincinnati; sister and brother-in-law, Wesley and Sara Maine (children Asa, Tara), of Mason, Ohio, and Dr. Malaz Boustani and Mary (children Katreen and Zayn), of Carmel, Indiana; Uncle Bill and Aunt Barb Vance (cousins Marcia and Liz) and Aunt Ann Todd (cousins Jimmy and wife Jill Todd, Carol and husband Bob Leggett, Tommy and wife Jennifer Todd); cousins Neal Spoelstra (children Jamie and husband Steve Holt and their children, Landon and Addy).
Mark was preceded in death by nephews Chris Sandage and Cody Sandage; his father, Charles William “Bill” Burgess, stepfather Clark Ashby, niece Amy Burgess Reynolds; and his father-in-law, Thomas L. Jackson who loved Mark like he was his own son.
A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 4 to 6 p.m. Eastern at TP White & Sons Funeral Home, located at 2050 Beechmont Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45230. Funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. Central at William L. Danks Funeral Home located at 224 N. Lafayette St., Beaver Dam, Kentucky, 42320. Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb 7, from 3 to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., all times CST at William L. Danks Funeral Home. A memorial Service will be held in the summer at their farm to celebrate his life.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Centertown United Methodist Church, 657 State Route 85 West, Centertown, KY 42328.
Online messages of condolence can be left for the family at www.danks
