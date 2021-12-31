Mark Wayne Matlock, 56, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at his home. He was born Feb. 25, 1965, in Daviess County to the late Eugene and Eva Farmer Matlock. Mark graduated from Apollo High School. He was employed at Sterett Crane as a truck driver and had worked at Thompson Homes. Mark was a UK and NASCAR fan and loved his dog, Bandit.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his companion of 20 years, Diane; brothers David Matlock and Robert Matlock; and a niece, Tabitha Gail Shouse Brey.
He is survived by his siblings, Judy Kasinger, Larry Matlock (Debbie), Sue Garrett, Alice Douglas, Patsy Brumley (Keith), Janice Matlock, Rick Matlock (Nancy) and Eva Payne (David).
Per Mark’s wishes, there will be no services. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of his arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented