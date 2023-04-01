Sandra Marlene Blair, 70, of Stanley, passed away Thursday, Mar. 30, 2023, at her home under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky with her family by her side. She was born June 14, 1952, in Owensboro to the late Clarence L. and Ora Dean Howard Young. Marlene worked for over 30 years as a school bus driver for Owensboro City Schools, at Rack N’ Cue, Wendell Foster, and Hillcrest Nursing Home. She was a member of Sorgho Baptist Church. Marlene loved the ocean and UK basketball.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Young, and a nephew, Keith Aaron Young.
She is survived by three sons, Richard Lee Texas (Jennifer), Jason Andrew Blair (Jennifer), and Doug Masterson; daughter, Jada Lee Blair; four grandchildren, Keife Texas, Madison Texas, Elayna Blair, and Steven Blair; one great-grandchild, Charlotte Grace Blair; sister, Lynn Saffran (Mark); ex-husband, Roy Lee Blair; and several nieces and cousins.
The funeral service will be held noon Monday, Apr. 3, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory, with Rev. Larry Birkhead officiating. Entombment will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284 or American Heart Association, P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
