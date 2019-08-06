BEECH GROVE -- Marlene Bottom, 72, of Beech Grove went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Dawson Springs Health and Rehabilitation Center. Marlene Bottom was born Oct. 5, 1946, in Owensboro to the late Alna Leroy and Nellie Galloway Bottom. She retired in 2006 from McLean County School System after 36 years of service, was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and an avid reader.
Survivors include two brothers, John Bottom (Zetta) of Beech Grove and Robert Bottom (Jeanette) of Meadows Place, Texas; a sister, Eva Maxwell (Darrell) of Beech Grove; several nieces, nephews and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Bruce Treon officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery near Elba in McLean County. Friends may visit with Marlene's family from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Wednesday at Musters in Calhoun.
The Marlene Bottom family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Bethel Baptist Church; C/O Stacey Heflin; 9211 Cummings Road; Owensboro, KY 42301. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
