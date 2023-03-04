CENTERTOWN — Marlene Schroader, wife of late James R. Schroader for greater than 45 years, passed away peacefully at her home Wednesday, Mar. 1, 2023. Mrs. Schroader worked her entire career in health care and was passionate about caring for others. She retired from Commonwealth of KY-Green River Home Health after 20 years of service in 1999. She spent her retirement years working side-by-side with her beloved husband on their farm in Olaton until his passing in 2019 at which time she relocated to her son’s home for the remainder of her life.
She is survived by her children, Karen Williams, Louise Haller, Michael Hertzog, Richard Schroader, Steve Williams, and Susan Schroader; grandchildren, Beth Farris, Crystal Greenia, Dannielle Mertz, Jenelle Devore, and Kelly Perkins; along with nine great-grandchildren.
There will be a private graveside service at a later date.
Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
