DRAKESBORO — Marlene Whitmer, 92, of Drakesboro, died Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 2:35 p.m. at Brighton Cornerstone Healthcare in Madisonville. She was a homemaker and member of Maple Grove General Baptist Church.
Survivors: sons, Jerry Wayne Whitmer and Ricky Lee (Angie) Whitmer; daughter, Doris Ann (Jerry) Knight; brother, Bobby Curtis Pogue; and sister, Sherrill Harbison.
Graveside service: 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Old Jackson Cemetery in Greenville. Burial: will follow. Visitation: 10 a.m. Thursday at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Old Jackson Cemetery Fund, c/o Tina Beliles, 49 Beliles Circle, Greenville, KY 42345.
