Marloe Cooper, 78, of Owensboro, Kentucky passed away April 6, 2022. He was born May 29, 1943 in Thruston, Kentucky to the late Thomas and Clara Head Cooper.
Marloe loved singing, dancing, and listening to old music. He enjoyed riding his wheelchair downtown with his best friend, his dog, Fred. Marloe also loved anything to do with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his daughter, Londa (Jason) Boyd; his grandchildren, Keele (Bryson) Epley, Helena Boyd, Erica Boyd, Owen Boyd, and Aiden Boyd; two great-grandchildren; and his brothers, Franklin Cooper and Coleman Cooper.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022 at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial to follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Cooper. Leave your messages of condolence for the family of Marloe Cooper and sign his virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented