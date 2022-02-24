CENTRAL CITY — Marquetta Faye Ross Miller, 69, of Central City died Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 4:17 a.m. at Chautaugua Health and Rehabilitation in Owensboro. She was a salesperson at Kirtley’s Furniture, and a member of First Baptist Church in Central City.
She was survived by children, Jonathan (Devon) Miller and Amy Nicole Miller, and sister, Sue Davis.
Service: 11 a.m. on Friday, February 25, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery in Central City. Visitation: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at the funeral home.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
