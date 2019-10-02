ROCKPORT, Ind. -- Marquitz "Mark" Joe Roth, 57, of Rockport, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. Mark was born in Evansville, Indiana on June 7, 1962, to the late Virtus Roth and Marva Stateler. Mark was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. He had worked at Posey County Warehousing. He enjoyed woodworking, being outdoors, doing yard work and landscaping. He also enjoyed traveling and social events with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Roth, of Rockport, Indiana; children Brooke Hanaway (Ryan) of Rockport, Indiana, Rachael Roth of Evansville, Indiana, and Marquitz "Marky" Roth II of Rockport, Indiana; grandson William Hanaway; sisters Dawn Keown of Rockport, Indinana, Michelle Davis of North Carolina and Jamie Roth of South Bend, Indiana; uncle Norman Stateler (Susie); aunts Geri Mayo (Willy), Rosemary Belcher, Linda Roth and Lisa Doughty; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Rockport, Indiana, with Father Christopher Forler officiating. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana, and from 8 to 9:45 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Friends unable to attend may leave a condolence for the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
Commented