Marsha Alexander Ballard, 73, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at home. She was born Oct. 27, 1947, to the late R.A. (Judge) and Agnes Murphy Alexander. Marsha attended Owensboro Catholic High and worked as secretary treasurer of R.A. Alexander & Sons and then served as president and owner until her retirement in 2010.
Marsha, her mother Agnes and aunt Hazel Murphy owned Chatter Box Ceramics, where they shared their creative talents. She loved scrapbooking, especially with her sister Deb, best friend Barb Ballard and her daughters-in-law.
Marsha loved to travel, especially trips to the Smoky Mountains with family and friends, trips to Savannah, Georgia, with her husband and cruises with her family. But her specialty was cooking great meals for her family, going boating (she could still water ski in her 50s) and playing cards (usually winning) with her family. Marsha loved going to car races with her boys and shopping with her daughter, especially purse shopping.
She lived her Catholic faith and loved her Immaculate Parish. Marsha participated in the RCIA program with her grandchildren and taught CCD classes in the 70s and 80s at Blessed Mother Parish and Immaculate Catholic Church.
Marsha was selected as 1974-1975 Woman of the Year by BETA Sigma Phi for her charitable and leadership roles in life, all without fanfare or glory. But her greatest honor was being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother (Nana, Mar-Mar and Gi-Gi) to her family. Her Lord got her through cancer because He needed her to help cheer up the other cancer patients living at the Hope Lodge at Vanderbilt.
Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Alexander.
Marsha is survived by her husband of 56 years, George Ballard; sons George David (Lisa) Ballard and Mark Alan (Jessica) Ballard; daughter Katherine Marie (Billy) Wermuth of Louisville; grandchildren Stephen Ballard of New Hampshire, Cassie Ballard (Ethan Phillips), Kirstie (Aaron) Hagan of Owensboro, Nick (Alexa) Brunner, Nathan (JoAnna) Brunner and Noah Brunner of Louisville and Tyler and Bailey Ballard of Owensboro; great-grandchildren Grayson Ballard, Chloe Phillips and Willow Hagan; brother Bill Alexander; sister Debbie (Willie) Masterson of Owensboro; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Immaculate Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Those attending the visitation and/or funeral Mass shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and social distance. Please enter the doors under the carport on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or the Hope Lodge, 2008 Charlotte Ave., Nashville, TN 37203.
Memories and condolences for the family may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
