Marsha G. Boehm, 75, of Owensboro, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Oct. 24, 1944, in Daviess County. She was a member of Lewis Lane Baptist Church. Marsha enjoyed crocheting, working puzzle books, bingo, her Lamplighters Sunday School class and her dog, Joy.
She is preceded in death by her father, R.D. Westerfield; and brother, Riley Westerfield.
She is survived by a daughter, Roxanna Kirk (Kevin); sons Edward Miller and Jeff Miller; mother Lois Christine Blanchard Sauer; seven grandchildren, Lee Kirk, Kristen Miller, Courtney Allen, Kaitlyn Sumner, Collin Miller, Cody Miller and Kendall Miller; several great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Linda Westerfield; and several nieces and nephews.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private family services will be held at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davis
Commented