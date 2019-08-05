ROCKPORT, Ind. -- Marsha Marie Kamuf, 61, of Rockport, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro.
Marsha was born in Rushville, Indiana, on Sept. 24, 1957.
She was preceded in death by her son, Melvin Scott Askins.
Marsha is survived by her companion, Frank Kamuf; son, Michael Kamuf and his wife, Angela; grandchildren, Haley Cisneros, Cody Askins, Trevor Askins, Kaleb Askins, and Chelsi Kamuf; great-grandchildren, Avery Cisneros and Cameron Askins; and father, Norman Miller.
Services are 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 7 at the Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana with Pastor Carl Jones officiating. Burial is in Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockport. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, and from 9 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Spencer County Council on Aging.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
