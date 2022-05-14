Marshall Canary, 69, of Philpot, passed away May 12, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born November 1, 1952, in Daviess County, to the late Leonard Allen and Wanda Jean Bowlds Canary. Marshall retired after 20 years from Higdon Construction as a construction superintendent.
Marshall served in the National Guard. He loved his family; they were number one to him along with his dogs, T.J. and Leo. Marshall enjoyed his farm, hunting, fighting beavers, and anything to do with the outdoors. He was the most giving person you’ve ever met and always had a smile on his face.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by three brothers, David Canary, Allen Dale Canary, and Ronnie Dean Canary.
Marshall is survived by his children, Mike (Shannon) Canary and Brian Canary; five grandchildren, Chase, Savana, Logan, David, and Addyson; one great-grandchild, Kylo; and his siblings, James Earl Canary, Stanley Glenn (Misty) Canary, Connie Jean Simpson, Diane Lynn Bowlds (Jeff), and Peggy Jo (Scott) Dossett.
The funeral service will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of the service Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the funeral home.
The funeral service will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of the service Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the funeral home.
