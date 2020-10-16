Marshall D. Gore, 79, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Owensboro on Oct. 15, 1940, to the late James Small and Evelyn Webster Gore.
Marshall graduated in the class of 1958 at Utica High School and went on to college at Western Kentucky for one year. After college, Marshall went on to work at Owensboro’s Messenger-Inquirer as a pressman and retired after 48 years. He was a member of the Methodist faith. Marshall loved being outdoors, yard work and was a collector of all things. He enjoyed talking to people, and he did not know a stranger. Marshall was a man of great integrity and honor and would do anything for his family, whom he loved dearly.
Aside from his parents, Marshall is survived by his son, Marshall (Marsh) Gore Jr., his daughter-in-law, Sandra Gore; his grandson, Logan Gore; and his former wife and best friend, Betty Gore.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
All who wish to honor and remember Marshall in person at the visitation or funeral are required to wear a mask or face covering while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Buddy Ball in honor of Marshall’s grandson, Logan Gore.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Buddy Ball in honor of Marshall's grandson, Logan Gore.
