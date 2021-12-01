DRAKESBORO — Marshall Dwain Wester, 72, of Drakesboro, died at 7:08 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville. Marshall was born March 23, 1949, in Muhlenberg County. He was a coal miner for Peabody Coal Co. and was an electrician and owner of Westers Heating and Cooling. Marshall enjoyed working on cars, collecting coins and watching FOX News. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia Kay Wester; and parents Edward and Helen Wester.
He is survived by his daughter, Tamara Denise Wester of Drakesboro; son Jeremy (Darci) Wester of Tuscumbia, Alabama; grandchildren Chandler, Carys and Owen; brother Eddie (Michelle) Wester; and sister Paula Kuhr.
Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home with Bro. Robert Lindsay officiating. Visitation will be after 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
