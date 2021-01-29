Marshall Smith, 72, of the Panther Community in Daviess County, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Marshall Rodney Smith was born March 28, 1948, in Hardinsburg to the late Henry Franklin and Lilly Ree Aldridge Smith and was married to the love of his life, the former Janie LaVon Dukes, on Nov. 6, 1965.
Marshall was a proud coal miner, working for 30 years at Green Coal Co. and retiring from Grand Eagle Mining in Henderson. He was a member of Brushy Fork Baptist Church and a board member of the Moseleyville Fire Department. Marshall loved mowing grass, making walking sticks in the winter, sitting on his porch, spending time with both his family and friends and loved caring for his grand dog, Titan.
In addition to his parents, Marshall was preceded in death by two brothers, James Smith and Dale Smith; and by a sister, Wanda Hagan.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Janie Smith; three sons, Kevin Smith (Sherry Jones and her daughter, Tearra) of Calhoun and Scott Smith (Kelley) and Barry Smith (Brooke), both of Panther; five grandchildren, Blake Smith (Lindsey), Kelsey Smith (Dylan Barr), Taylor Smith (Logan Burnett), Jordyn Trogden (Josh) and Madison Hamilton (Chase); two great-grandchildren, Little Taylor and Baby Zeke; and a sister, Peggy Knight of Moseleyville.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Jason Mayfield officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Marshall’s family from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Marshall’s services will be streamed live at 2 p.m. Saturday on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Marshall’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
The Marshall Smith family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Brushy Fork Baptist Church Building Fund, 4418 Kentucky 554, Utica, KY 42376. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Marshall at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented