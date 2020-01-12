GREENVILLE -- Marshall Starcher, 85, of Greenville, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at the Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. He was a member of New Midway Missionary Baptist Church and a retired Air Force tech sergeant.
Graveside service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Rochester Cemetery, Rochester, with military honors. There will be no visitation.
Survivors include his wife, Bernice Jaunita Baker Starcher; his son, Marshall E. Starcher; his daughter, Melanie Raemsch; sisters Mary Ellen Shields, Anna Mae Austin and Earlene West; and brothers Johnny Starcher and Albert Starcher.
Gary's Funeral Home in Greenville is in charge of arrangements.
